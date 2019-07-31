Insecurity: Stop doing police job, Abdulsalami, others tell military

ADVERTISEMENT

A two-day roundtable organised by the Abdulsalami Abubakar Institute for Peace and Sustainable Development in Minna, Niger State, yesterday ended asking the military to stop doing police job as being witnessed all over the country.

The meeting was attended by former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, General Ishola Williams, Major-General IBM Haruna, Brigadier-General Haliru Akilu, Brigadier-General Samuel Ogbemudia, Prof. Bolaji Akinyemi, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, Prof. Awalu Yadudu, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, Amb. Yahaya Kwande, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communiqué read by former Military Governor of Rivers State General Anthony Ukpo, stated that: “The role of the military should be limited to defending Nigeria and not doing police jobs as now witnessed all over the country. For attaining this objective, the police and related paramilitary organizations should be better trained for playing their traditional roles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting also called for dialogue in conflict management rather than over reliance on the military as well as establishment of a National Mediation Council and mediation centres at the state level to foster peaceful coexistence and intergroup harmony.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App