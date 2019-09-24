Insecurity: Service chiefs appear before Reps

ADVERTISEMENT

Service Chiefs yesterday appeared before the House of Representatives to discuss the current security challenges in the country.

They had last Friday failed to appear before the lawmakers.

Speaker Femi Gbjabiamila, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase as well as heads of security committees of the house and their deputies attended the meeting.

In his opening address, Gbajabiamila said the meeting was to interact with the service chiefs and find ways of collaboration in order to address the challenges facing the country.

While commending the security agencies, the speaker lamented the recent upsurge of attacks which, according to him, are threatening to reverse the gains recorded in the past.

He noted that he had recently visited Katsina, Zamfara and some other states facing security challenges to assess the situation, saying hewas alarmed by what he saw.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonishakin, commended the House for its concern.

He said could not appear before the House last week owing to pressing exigencies.

He said significant success had been achieved in the fight against the insurgency and other security challenges.

He said security organisations would continue to ensure security in all parts of the country.

