Insecurity: Senator asks Buhari to resign, says “Nigerians won’t hesitate to stone APC leaders’

The Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnnaya Abaribe, on Wednesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign because of the rising insecurity in the country.

Abaribe stated this while contributing to a motion entitled ‘Nigerian security challenges: Urgent need to restructure, review and re-organise the current security architecture’, moved by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, and 105 other senators.

“President Buhari’s surprise surprised me,” he said, while reacting to the President comment on insecurity on Tuesday.

He said the president has failed to protect lives and properties of Nigerians.

He stated that Nigerians, irked by the security situation, would “not hesitate to stone the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government for failing to deliver on their election manifesto”.

Meanwhile senator Abdullahi Adamu of the APC asked him to withdraw the statement.

