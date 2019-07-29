Insecurity: S/east govs create intelligence gathering centre, recruit forest guards

ADVERTISEMENT

South East Governors’ Forum yesterday met in Enugu to review the security situation in the zone and resolved to set up a committee and a centre for what they called South East Integrated Security Monitoring/Intelligence Gathering.

The centre, according to them, will be centrally located in Enugu.

They said forest guards would be set up in all the five states of the zone; while roads would be cleared up to 50 metres into the bush to enable people have a clear view of roads ahead.

They said the committee would also address the safety of fuel pipeline routes to Enugu depot to ensure that pumping of petroleum products in Enugu depot resumed in the shortest possible time.

The chairman of the forum and Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, said the forum would key into the Federal Government’s community policing programme.

He asked the Federal Government to commence intensive exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Anambra and Ebonyi States.

He also urged more meaningful action on the Enugu-Onitsha, Enugu-Port Harcourt, Okigwe-Owerri and Owerri-Umuahia Roads.

Umahi restated the forum’s position that the zone had no land for the suspended RUGA programme of the Federal Government.

He commended the Federal Government for the steady progress on the Second Niger Bridge project.

