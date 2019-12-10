INSECURITY: Reps to investigate NGOs activities in North East

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the activities of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) operating in the North East region of Nigeria.

A motion, moved by Victor Mela Danzaria on the floor of the House on Tuesday, titled: “Need to Investigate the Activities of Non-Governmental Organisations in The North-East Zone,” disclosed that there were allegations against some NGOs which led to the suspension of their activities by the Nigerian Army.

The lawmaker, while presenting the motion, argued that the “Principle of Humanity” was the major guide to the operations of humanitarian agencies, which required that all humans should be treated equally in all circumstances while saving lives and alleviating their sufferings and respect for their persons as individuals.

“Despite the existence of that Principle, it is not acceptable for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to allegedly continue to aid the activities of terrorists who do not respect the United Nations (UN) charter and if left unchecked, will worsen the situation in the troubled areas.”

The House therefore, mandated its committee on Civil Society and Development Partners to investigate the allegations.

It is also to ensure the brokering of agreement between all parties in order not to jeopardise the provision of aids to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the zone and report back within four (4) weeks for further legislative action.

