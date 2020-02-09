Insecurity: Reps insists Service Chiefs must go

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has said the lawmakers have not rescinded their resolution that the Nigerian Service Chiefs should resign or be sacked despite engaging them on security issues days ago.

Spokesperson of the House, Benjamin Kalu, disclosed this while addressing journalists at the weekend.

He said that unless the House, by a way of motion, rescinded its resolution calling for their sack or retirement over their failures, the House still maintains its position.

Daily Trust reports that the House of Representatives had earlier on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 asked the Nigerian Service Chiefs to resign or risk being sacked for failing to tackle various security challenges bedevilling the country.

This was the House resolution after a lengthy debate and contribution on an earlier motion on matters of urgent public importance moved by the House Chief Whip, Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno) on the “Need to Curb the Incessant Attacks of the Boko Haram Insurgents in the North-East Zone”.

Same day, the House had also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Nigerian Army and Air Force to intensify checks on all roads, especially in the Northeast and Northwest.

