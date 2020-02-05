Insecurity: Reps hold closed door meeting with Service Chiefs, IGP, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership and members of some security committees of the House of Representatives have held a closed door meeting with the Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police on Wednesday.

Although the meeting was over, no details was disclosed.

It was learnt that, rising insecurity in the country was the main subject of the meeting.

The meeting which was presided by the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was reportedly attended by the Chairmen of the House Committees on Army. Navy, Air force, Defence, Interior and others.

It could be recalled that , the House had at its plenary called for the sack of the Service Chiefs over their inability to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country.

The Service Chiefs and the IGP were summoned to the meeting over the development which came after the earlier meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and the Service Chiefs.

A separate meeting was also held later between the President and the President of the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

