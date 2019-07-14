  1. Home
  2. News
  3. ‘Insecurity reports attract additional charges on importers’
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Insecurity reports attract additional charges on importers’

By Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt Published Date

The General Manager of Port Terminal Operations, Mr Ephraim Efiota, has decried media reports on insecurity in Nigeria, especially those on waterways, saying they attract additional charges on importers.

Mr Efiota, who spoke in Port Harcourt, at the commissioning of Reach Stackers heavy duty machines, said countries where goods are imported from take advantage of such report to impose all kinds of charges on importers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said security challenges in the country are being tackled by the federal government and urged the media to imbibe the culture of development journalism.

“When we talk about insecurity in Nigeria, especially the waterways, we have to balance it and be careful on the kind of information we give out so that we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. I believe that there was a time insecurity was on the high side on the waterways, but lately we have not heard of such attacks,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.