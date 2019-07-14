‘Insecurity reports attract additional charges on importers’

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Manager of Port Terminal Operations, Mr Ephraim Efiota, has decried media reports on insecurity in Nigeria, especially those on waterways, saying they attract additional charges on importers.

Mr Efiota, who spoke in Port Harcourt, at the commissioning of Reach Stackers heavy duty machines, said countries where goods are imported from take advantage of such report to impose all kinds of charges on importers.

He said security challenges in the country are being tackled by the federal government and urged the media to imbibe the culture of development journalism.

“When we talk about insecurity in Nigeria, especially the waterways, we have to balance it and be careful on the kind of information we give out so that we don’t shoot ourselves in the foot. I believe that there was a time insecurity was on the high side on the waterways, but lately we have not heard of such attacks,” he said.

