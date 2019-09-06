Insecurity: Policemen to get body armours – IG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said the Federal Government was committed to equipping the Police Force and its men in order to ensure that no officer dies while fighting criminals.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State Capital, during a security stakeholders’ meeting, the IGP affirmed that the southwest governors had “shown their commitment towards supporting the police and other security agencies in terms of providing logistics to enhance their (police) mobility”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Federal Government has invested a lot of money in securing fleet of vehicles to deploy them on the highways, the nooks and crannies of the country especially in the South-West to enhance the security of the region.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“The vehicles are there, very soon, they will be launched. Then, they would be deployed. The vehicles are not just patrol vehicles, they are fitted with state of the art technology that can help the officers manning them to make sure that the highways and the adjoining roads are properly managed to checkmate the criminals.

“No officer should die in the course of fighting criminals. For that reason, the government has decided to provide all of us with body armour and other necessary equipment that will help us protect ourselves while pursuing the criminals.

“If a police officer is killed, the country loses a lot of money invested in that officer. In that light, the government must do everything possible to protect that officer, hence the body armours which we will distribute to all men and officers,” Adamu said.

He said the 36 Nigerians arrested for allegedly vandalizing businesses belonging to South Africans would be treated as criminals and unpatriotic citizens.

Adamu said the country’s policing system had been redesigned to be community-based, so that all Nigerians could see security as their responsibilities.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App