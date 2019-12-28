Insecurity: Police ban street carnivals, rallies in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police in Ogun State, on Saturday, banned street carnivals, rallies and processions with a stern warning that violators would be made to “face the full wrath of the law.”

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Command’s spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the ban became necessary following “series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable property associated with such carnivals in recent time.”

Oyeyemi said the command noted that street carnivals have become “an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.”

He added that the command, as an organisation saddled with constitutional responsibility of protecting life and property of the citizens, would not fold its arms “while hoodlums will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.”

“Therefore, all forms of street carnival are hereby, banned and anybody who after this release organised carnival, rally, procession or blocked any public road anywhere in the state will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” Oyeyemi said in the statement.

