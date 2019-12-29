Insecurity: Police ban street carnivals, rallies in Ogun

ADVERTISEMENT

Police in Ogun State on Saturday banned street carnivals, rallies and procession with a stern warning that violators would be made to “face the full wrath of the law.”

A statement issued in Abeokuta by the Command Spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi said the ban becomes necessary following series of violence and wanton destruction of valuable properties associated with such carnivals in recent time.

Oyeyemi said the command noted that street carnivals have become an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.

He added that the command as an organisation saddled with constitutional responsibility of protecting life and properties of the citizens, would not fold its arms while hoodlums will be making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state.

The statement stressed that “In view of this, the commissioner of police and his management team while reviewing the security situation in the state came to conclusion that the street carnivals have become an avenue through which some unscrupulous elements as well as cultists are using to unleash terror on innocent members of the public.”

