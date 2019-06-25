Insecurity: Olubadan seeks traditional rulers’ collaboration

ADVERTISEMENT

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, yesterday stressed the need for traditional rulers in the country to collaborate in order to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

He spoke at his palace yesterday while receiving other Yoruba traditional rulers who paid him homage at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

He noted that monarchs are the closest to the grassroots who know where the shoe pinches.

