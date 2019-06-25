  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: Olubadan seeks traditional rulers’ collaboration
ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity: Olubadan seeks traditional rulers’ collaboration

By Jeremiah Oke, Ibadan Published Date

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, yesterday stressed the need for traditional rulers in the country to collaborate in order to tackle the security challenges facing the country.

He spoke at his palace yesterday while receiving other Yoruba traditional rulers who paid him homage at his Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that monarchs are the closest to the grassroots who know where the shoe pinches.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.