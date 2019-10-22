Insecurity: Nigeria to buy more fighter jets from Russia

Nigeria will acquire weapons, including fighter helicopters, from Russia to enhance the nation’s ongoing fight against insurgency, banditry and violence crimes.
Malam Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said this yesterday in Abuja while fielding questions from State House correspondents.
Shehu said Buhari would hold security talks with President Vladimir Putin at the sideline of the Russia-Nigeria Summit, fixed for between October 23 and 25, 2019.
OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY