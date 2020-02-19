  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Insecurity: Nigeria needs China’s help — Gbajabiamila
ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity: Nigeria needs China’s help — Gbajabiamila

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu Published Date
Femi Gbajabiamila
Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says Nigeria needs China’s help to tackle her security challenges.

He said this in Abuja yesterday while receiving Chinese Ambassador Mr Zhou Pingjian.

Gbajabiamila said: “Our biggest problem right now is the issue of insecurity, and we’ll be happy to get help now from wherever we can.

“So, in terms of military ties, we’ll be happy to get help from you at this time.”

Pingjian had earlier said China would continue to support Nigeria to achieve her set goals.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.