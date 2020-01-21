Insecurity: Nigeria at crossroad – Abdulsalami

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Nigerian Head of State, General AbdulSalami Abubakar (rtd) has warned that the spate of insecurity in the country is a threat to peace, saying Nigeria is at a crossroad.

The former head of state then urged that, all hands must be on deck to tackle the menace, adding that Nigerians must assist the security forces to successfully combat the challenges.

General AbdulSalami stated this in Kaduna during the Annual award dinner programme organized by Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation on Monday night.

According to him, “With the present security challenges ranging from banditry, kidnapping and terrorism, I will say Nigeria is at a crossroad.

“We should therefore try as much as possible to give information and intelligence reports to the security agencies for timely action.

“We will always pray for peace and I am appealing to all Nigerians to put all hands on deck to eradicate this menance of insecurity currently threatening the peace of the country.”

Extolling the virtues of the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello, General AbdulSalami said, “Sardauna was all in all, he was a leader who ensure there was peace in the country and in Northern Nigeria in particular.

“He was able to do this regardless of tribe or religious affiliations; he did what is right and carried everybody along. He ensured that there was development across board.”

He called on the present leaders to ensure that there is development, progress, equity and justice adding that, “And I hope that those in the seat of power will emulate late Sir Ahmadu Bello in actions and deed.”

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation and former Niger State Governor, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu said the awardees were carefully selected for their tremendously contributions to Nigeria and humanity at large.

According to him, the awardees have demonstrated selfless services and uncommon achievements in their respective professional calling in a way that have impacted on the development of Northern NIgeria.

Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, who responded on behalf of the awardees, lauded the foundation.

The foundation honoured four eminent Nigerians, including: former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon with an award of Epitomic of Leadership, while Justice Fati Lami Abubakar, wife of Gen. AbdulSalami Abubakar, was given an award of Excellence of Public Service and Administration of Justice.

Two posthumous awards were given to late President Shehu Shagari and pioneer ACF chairman, late Chief Sunday Awoniyi.

