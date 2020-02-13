Insecurity: Niger to enforce ban on okada movement

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of effort to address the security challenges ravaging some communities in Niger state, the state government on Wednesday, began enforcement of its earlier ban on the movement of motorcycles popular known as okada in Minna, the state capital and communities designated as black spots.

This is as the state executive council prevailed on the state Commissioner of Police to arrest all motorcycles and apprehend vehicles without plate numbers as well as those using government plate numbers without proof of authorization.

Daily Trust recalls that the state government sometimes ago restricted the movement of motorcycles in Minna from 10:00pm and 6:am.

Mid last year, it commenced partial enforcement of the ban using the police, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)and VIO.

Speaking during press briefing on Thursday in Minna, the commissioner for information, Muhammed Sani Idris said most of the bandit attacks were done on motorcycles.

“We are bringing back the ban on motorcycles from 10 pm to 6 am in order to reduce the insecurity in the state. Although the ban is only in Minna, it would be scaled down to the rural areas where most of these attacks take place. Insecurity is now prevalent in the rural areas,” he said. The Commissioner noted that despite the fact that recent attacks now take place during the day, the government has put in place measures and strategies which would address the challenges. Also, the commissioner for mining, Daniel Sunday Kolo said that the state government has decided to harmonize the activity of illegal miners in order to checkmate them as it has been discovered that some of bandits hide among them. He said that investigations have further shown that illegal miners also contribute to rising crime and insecurity across the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App