Insecurity: NCC urged to create complaint platforms

Published Date

The Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative yesterday asked the Nigerian Communication Commission to create platforms for Nigerians to lodge complaints about threat to national security.

The programme manager of the initiative, Abdulkadir Lawal, told journalists in Abuja that “perpetrators of evil acts are not aliens to our space”.

“There is a communication regulator, the Nigerian Communication Commission which can set up a platform or platforms where Nigerians can lay complaints about threat to our national security because the perpetrators of these evil acts are not aliens from space,” he said.

 

