Insecurity: NCC urged to create complaint platforms

ADVERTISEMENT

The Unveiling and Rebranding Nigeria Initiative yesterday asked the Nigerian Communication Commission to create platforms for Nigerians to lodge complaints about threat to national security.

The programme manager of the initiative, Abdulkadir Lawal, told journalists in Abuja that “perpetrators of evil acts are not aliens to our space”.

“There is a communication regulator, the Nigerian Communication Commission which can set up a platform or platforms where Nigerians can lay complaints about threat to our national security because the perpetrators of these evil acts are not aliens from space,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App