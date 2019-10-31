Insecurity: NAF launches ‘steel dome II’ operation at Kano airport

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Thursday conducted an exercise, code named ‘Steel Dome II’ with a view to strengthening security at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Daily Trust learnt that the exercise was a proactive measure aimed at preparing the men and officers of the Force to be on alert against any possible security threat that might be targeted at the airport.

Speaking, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar reiterated commitment of the Nigerian Air Force to providing security to all Nigerian citizens in all places of social and economic interactions including the airports.

He stressed that “it is the duty of the Air Force as a fighting force to protect passengers at our Airports; therefore, we have to ensure collaborative efforts with other Security operatives at the Airport to counter terrorism.”

The Chief of Air Staff further assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force in protecting the territorial integrity of the nation.

“Most of our men have paid the supreme price in their efforts to see to the existence of Nigeria as one corporate indivisible entity”, he said.

In his remarks, the Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje commended the NAF boss for the initiative even as he attributed the relative peace in Kano to what he termed as ‘well Coordinated synergy’ existing among security operatives in the state.

