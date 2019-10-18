Insecurity: Masari, top army generals in close door meeting

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina governor, Aminu Masari and some top Army Generals are currently meeting behind closed doors over the ongoing peace efforts with bandits, cattle rustlers and kidnappers in the state.

The Army Generals at the meeting were led by the Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Major General Leo Irabor, Air Vice Marshal A. U. Awayola, the GOC 8 Division Brigadier Aminu Bande, Brigadier S. O. Idris among others.

Speaking before the meeting went into close doors, General Irabor said they were in the state to look at efforts on ground that are being pursued to bring about peace in the state.

He Commended the governor for his supports to the operation intended to create enable environment for development to thrive in the state, noting that “All the intentions are well appreciated by the army”

“We are aware of efforts with respect to dialogue with a view to bring lasting solution to peace in the state, this is a welcomed development and all that we are looking for” he said

“Peace is what we all looking for, it’s not only the security forces that are charge with this responsibility which is for all” he added.

Responding, Governor Masari said every passing moment the administration is gaining more experience on the situation.

According to him, “Our military institution are an excellent formation of friends and professionals who are ready for any eventualities.”

He appealed for the training of police operatives to complement the effort of the military in address internal security, saying “the military is being over stretched.”

