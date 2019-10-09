Insecurity: ‘Keep abreast of modern security management techniques’ – SGF

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha on Wednesday told civil servants involved in federal and state security administration to keep abreast of modern security management techniques.

He made this known during the inauguration of a training programme designed for members of federal and states security administrators at the National Institute of Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Mustapha, who was represented by Dr. Amina Shamaki, the permanent secretary, Special Services at the office of the SGF, said the training is a response to the security challenges facing the country.

She said it is designed to build the capacity of the security managers for improved physical, personal and document security, as well as service delivery.

She added that “it is planned in phases and phase one is for the top echelon in charge of Special Services/Security office. Phase two is for middle-level security managers at both federal and states, while phase three is for junior-level officers at both federal and states as well.”

She said the training is aimed at raising the security awareness and consciousness of the participants, noting that citizens must take interest in the security affairs of the country.

She said, “It is equally aimed at highlighting the complementary role of the security administrators in support of the various security personnel in their operations.”

In his remarks, the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS) Yusuf Bichi, represented by the Director of Training, DSS, Folashade Adekayaoja said the timing of the commencement of the training is apt considering the security challenges facing the country.

She said the situation calls for more synergy in policies and strategies and implementation both at the states and federal levels.

He said to this end, decision makers – Special Assistants, Permanent Secretaries and Directors – were chosen to be the vanguard in this edition of the training, to facilitate proper ownership of security plans and strategies.

