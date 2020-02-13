Insecurity: It’s unfair to demonise Buhari, says Shettima 

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Kashim Shettima, on Thursday, said it was unfair for Nigerians to demonise President Muhammadu Buhari because of the escalating insecurity in the country.

Briefing journalists after Thursday’s plenary, he said finding solutions to the country’s security problems is more important than apportioning blame on the country’s leadership.

Shettima, who was also former Borno State governor, said, “I believe that grandstanding, pouring venom won’t solve the problem. We cannot just demonise Buhari. Buhari did his best and we had a respite between 2015 and 2017 before resurgence (of Boko Haram attacks).

“How to find a solution to our challenges is more important than demonising anybody.

“Buhari has done more than enough for the northeast. He was instrumental to the creation of of North East Development Commission. If we are to apportion blame, we have to be fair to this old man.”

President Buhari was, on Wednesday, booed when he paid a sympathy visit to Maiduguri, Borno state capital.

Shettima described the incident as “very unfortunate”, saying the booing may be that Borno residents’ expectations on the war against Boko Haram insurgents were exaggerated.

“People thought he has a magic wand. He does not have wand. But I believe it’s temporary hiccups,” he said .

The lawmaker said Borno residents love Buhari and were fully in support of his government and the security establishments..

He however called for cooperation among Nigerians in addressing insecurity, saying, “fighting insurgency is a collective responsibility.”

