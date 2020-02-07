Insecurity: IGP reads riot act to Ansaru group, bandits, says more trouble awaits them

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the killing of 250 terrorists by men of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu has warned that more troubles await members of Ansaru terrorists group and bandits terrorizing Birnin-Gwari area of Kaduna state.

He stressed that the police has woken up and is equal to the task of fighting every bandit in the country until it is cleared.

Speaking in Kaduna on Friday when he visited the troops injured from the Wednesday’s attack on the police operational helicopter in Kuduru village, Birnin Gwari local government area of Kaduna state, the IGP confirmed that, the force lost another injured personnel identified as Sergeant Idris who died on Friday morning.

The police boss who was represented by the Deputy Inspector General in charge of Operation, AbdulMajeed Ali, said the death of Sgt. Idris brings to two, the number of personnel lost by the force, while 13 others were receiving medical attention at two medical facilities in Kaduna.

The DIG Operation said he was sent by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to see the condition of the gallant troops who were injured during the operation that was carried out three days ago.

“And I’m very happy that what I saw was very satisfying as the injured men are very stable, even the doctor treating them said there is no need to worry as they are responding to treatment.

“The Inspector General of Police is very disturbed, but I assure you that we will give them the best of treatment as we will still go into their issue to see how fast they can respond to treatment

“Unfortunately, we lost another personnel which increased the number of death to two, whose names are Muhammad Abubakar and Sgt. Idris.

“It is a continuous operation as this is not the first one, it is just that this is a very special one because the police has woken up and are equal to the task of fighting every bandit in the country until it is cleared.

“Thirteen of the men were injured, four will be discharged today while the rest will continue to be under observation,” he said.

Speaking on the operation, the IGP said the Ansaru terrorists group have extended their tentacles to Birnin-Gwari and large area of Pandongari in Niger State too.

He noted that Wednesday’s assault on the terrorists camp in Kuduru is just the first of its kind, assuring that, many others will follow.

