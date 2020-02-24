Insecurity: Gowon leads prayer rally in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Gen Yakubu Gowon (Rtd), former Head of State and National Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays’, yesterday led the group in a prayer rally for peace to reign in the northeast and Nigeria at large.

Gowon said the purpose of the prayer rally was to fervently intercede for the country, most especially in these horrendous and troubling times.

He said the group from the northeast gathered in Bauchi to pray for God’s blessings on Nigeria.

“Lord as your people, we bring confession of the needless bloodshed, killings and attacks by the dreadful Boko Haram insurgencies, banditry and the spate of kidnappings and all kinds of evil in various parts of the country.

“Lord we plead for your forgiveness, mercy and cleansing of the land,” he prayed.

Gowon, who noted that the country was faced with numerous challenges, urged all Christian faithful and other religions in the country to pray to God to help with the solutions of those problems.

“We pray that the land of Bauchi and the entire northeast zone shall receive God’s divine visitation and deliverance from insurgency.

“May this war of insecurity end in Borno, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe, Yobe, Bauchi and indeed in the whole country,” Gowon prayed.

In his speech, Governor Bala Mohammad of Bauchi State commended the former Head of state and all the organisers of the prayer. (NAN)

