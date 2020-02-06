Insecurity: Govs should take responsibility-IGP tells Senate

ADVERTISEMENT

..harps on community policing

Rising from a session with senators yesterday on security matters, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, urged state governors to take responsibility, saying those committing crimes have reasons for their actions.

The IGP was at the Senate to brief the lawmakers on the concept of community policing.

Addressing reporters later, the IGP said: “If it is lack of employment, if it is lack of education or those issues that will require intervention by the government, the state governors should take responsibility, local government chairmen should take responsibility. Not that everything will be left to security agencies alone.”

He said that there were plans to take policing back to communities.

Adamu said while communities help in identifying the crime, the police would work with them to solve it.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, after the session, said: “The police force must find a way to be more operationally proactive to protect the lives of the citizens”.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App