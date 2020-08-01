Insecurity: Governor Tambuwal directs farmers back to farm

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has directed farmers in the bandits ravaged communities to go back to their farms, assuring that the state and federal governments were working together to restore peace at all cost.

The governor also appealed to communities to continue to bear with the ongoing military operations in their areas.

“We know how discomforting it can be, but be rest assured it is in our collective interests,” he said.

He noted that “we cannot afford a situation in which farmers do not go to farm; and at the end of the day, we are faced with shortage of food.

According to the governor, the state had provided fertilizers and other farm inputs for the success of wet season farming.

The governor, meanwhile, felicitated with Muslims on the occasion of Ed-el-adha celebration.

He appealed to the people of the state to, in the course of their celebrations, comply with all the protocols of COVID-19 and continue to pray for those afflicted.

He commended the task force on COVID-19 under the chairmanship of the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, and all the members of his team as well as medical personnel that were committed to the fight against the disease.

“We must sustain enlightenment campaign on this COVID-19.

“It is still there and we need to really be very careful,” he said.

