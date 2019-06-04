Insecurity: Governor Masari calls for vigilance, prayers

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has called on Nigerians to be more vigilant and prayerful for the country to overcome the acute security and other challenges confronting it.

In his Eid-el-Fitri message, while congratulating Muslims as they mark the end of the Ramadan Fast, Governor Masari observed that for some communities in parts of the country, notably in the North, the month of Ramadan had almost been overshadowed by the spate of senseless bloodshed, kidnapping, arson and other forms of barbaric criminality which had defied reason and logic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Masari said, while it was incumbent on all believers to be steadfast in prayers at any given situation, it was also the duty of all citizens to be vigilant about happenings within and around their communities so as to forestall any acts of criminality.

He assured that with new administrations at both federal and state levels, there was a renewed sense of commitment and purpose by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver on promises made to the people, especially in respect of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App