Insecurity: FG urged to step up intelligence gathering

The Society for Peace Studies and Practice (SPSP) in Ogun state has called on the Federal Government to step up intelligence gathering as part of moves to nip insecurity in the bud.

The Chairman of SPSP, Sodiq Ola-Raheem, made the call at the weekend during a walk to commemorate this year’s International Day of Peace in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Among those who took part in the walk in Abeokuta metropolis were members of SPSP, operatives of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Peace Corps of Nigeria (PCN) and other peace advocates.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman of SPSP described insecurity challenges in Nigeria as disturbing, calling on the Federal Government to redouble its efforts towards restoring peace across the country.

Ola-Raheem also urged stakeholders and peace advocates to join hands towards combating the current insecurity menace.

According to him, the walk and commemorative lecture were part of efforts to mobilise and educate Nigerians to shun violence.

“The government is trying its best but I think the government should do more especially in the area of intelligence gathering.

“Also, all stakeholders must come together to combat this menace. If we allow the crisis to fester even those in government would not be able to curtail it,” Ola-Raheem said.

In his remarks, the State Commandant of PCN, Olufemi Akinyemi, noted that this year’s theme “Climate Action for Peace”, places emphasis on the fight against climate change as a way of promoting peace, ideal to all nations across the world.

“The issues of Insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery are serious problems confronting us as a people of Nigeria and if proper attention is not given to the climate; then we may end up adding additional problem to the existing ones.

“Environmental disasters are caused mostly due to violation of the law of nature or lack of response to the climate change and that may lead to serious problem for human security,” he said.

