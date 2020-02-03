Insecurity: FG to recruit more troops – Osinbajo

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday said the federal government was planning to recruit more troops and officers to beef up the personnel of security agencies in order to contain the threats and security concerns in the land.

Prof. Osinbajo said this while receiving clergymen from the Northern part of Nigeria under the auspices of the Arewa Pastors Forum for Peace, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Vice President, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said it was part of an ongoing deliberate and comprehensive consolidation of the security situation in the country.

Osinbajo, who spoke on how the Federal Government was managing the security concerns across the country, said “we are doing everything that needs to be done.

“We are handling security well, and as you know, including military deployment in diverse fields, like the Boko Haram in the Northeast.

“In fact, we have to now recruit more into the Army, and much faster than we ever did because we need men on the ground; resources also – to buy more arms, to buy more platforms,” he said.

Osinbajo, who described how serious the Buhari-led administration considered the task, opened up on the outcome of last National Security Council meeting.

He said: “at the last meeting of the National Security Council that was held on Thursday, we had discussions on how to beef up the military’s platforms. How do we beef up the numbers? How do we recruit more men and women into the Army? How do we collaborate more with local vigilante, the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and all that?”

“So, there is a lot going on in terms of trying to beef up security. The security situation is one that is very challenging.

“We are also looking at aspects of surveillance – how we can do more aerial surveillance using drones and electronic devices to improve surveillance,” he added.

Prof. Osinbajo assured the clergymen that the Federal Government was also committed to finding lasting solutions to the perennial crisis in communities in the North and other parts of the country, including the ones bothering on religious prejudices.

He urged the group as ‘Men of God,” to also come up with ideas and thoughts on how to find lasting peace.

Earlier in his remark, the President of the Forum, Bishop Mbayo Japhet, said the group’s visit to the Presidential Villa was to support the administration and the Vice President, describing him as an apostle of peace.

