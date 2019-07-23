Insecurity: FG to adopt community policing, says Osinbajo

Share this article
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government would adopt community policing to deal with insecurity across the country.
He said this in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday when he met with traditional rulers in the state for consultations over security challenges in the state and South West region in general.
He said the security architecture of South West states was being studied to determine the best way to tackle insecurity in the region.
According to him, “We are meeting purposely to understand the security architecture of the region; you know we have already had consultations with state governors from the South West.
“These consultations continued, and we are meeting with traditional rulers because they are important component of our security architecture, particularly because we are working on community policing.
“Community policing remains one of the methods of policing we have adopted, and I am sure you heard the Inspector General of Police talking about recruiting police locally from their local governments, those who understand the environment, the language and the culture of the people they are policing.
“We are confident that this method will work, with these men and women on ground in all the our communities”.
In his remark, the state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, lauded the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for being pro-active on security matters.
“Mr. Vice President, the security challenges our state is facing at present is as a result of a conspiracy of factors among which is the movement of some criminal elements to mining sites in our state.
“Osun has a very long stretch of the Federal highway from the boundary with Oyo State in Asejire to Owena, the boundary with Ondo State.
“Besides, our State shares border with five States – Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti, Kwara and Ogun – thereby making it susceptible to trans-border crimes.
“Our most peaceful state status changed this year due to the raging security situation in some parts of the country, which spilled over to the State of Osun”, he said.
