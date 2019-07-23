Insecurity: FG to adopt community policing, says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said the federal government would adopt community policing to deal with insecurity across the country.

He said this in Osogbo, Osun State on Tuesday when he met with traditional rulers in the state for consultations over security challenges in the state and South West region in general.

He said the security architecture of South West states was being studied to determine the best way to tackle insecurity in the region.

According to him, “We are meeting purposely to understand the security architecture of the region; you know we have already had consultations with state governors from the South West.

“These consultations continued, and we are meeting with traditional rulers because they are important component of our security architecture, particularly because we are working on community policing.

“Community policing remains one of the methods of policing we have adopted, and I am sure you heard the Inspector General of Police talking about recruiting police locally from their local governments, those who understand the environment, the language and the culture of the people they are policing.

“We are confident that this method will work, with these men and women on ground in all the our communities”.