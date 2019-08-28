Insecurity: Enugu govt to set up Ministry of Security Affairs

ADVERTISEMENT

As a way of tackling insecurity in Enugu state, the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration has decided to establish a Ministry of Security Affairs that will to coordinate various activities, intelligent gathering and interventions within the new Enugu State security network.

Daily Trust gathered that this was one of the resolutions taken during the crucial security meeting between the governor and members of the State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, the 17 Local Government Council Chairmen, the Director, Department of State Services (DSS) and all the Security Chiefs of DSS in the council areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was also agreed at the meeting that 260 security vehicles should be purchased immediately for the 260 electoral wards in the state, one for each ward.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting equally agreed to the purchase of 260 motorcycles for security operations, one for each ward, including procurement of communication gadgets to facilitate optimal community policing.

At the meeting, the security body gave an update on the ongoing recruitment of 1,700 Forest Guards in the state.

Also, our correspondent further gathered that other far reaching decisions were taken to consolidate the security operations in the state and ensure that Forest Guards scheme commences in earnest.

A breakdown of the forest guards’ recruitment, showed that at least 3,963 persons applied for the job, 2,646 were shortlisted and screened; 879 persons had been engaged while the remaining 821 applicants will be screened and engaged in two weeks, bringing the total number to 1,700 forest guards, according to an insider who was privy to the meeting.

A source who was privy to the meeting also disclosed that the governor and other attendees were very much determined to ensure that recent security challenges in the state were tackled decisively, adding that “they were eager to make sure that the Forest Guards scheme takes its firm footing in the state.”

The source added that Enugu State being the first state in the South East geo-political zone to commence the forest guards operation after it was approved by the South East Governors Forum, has shown its commitment to the protection of lives and property.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App