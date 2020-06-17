Insecurity: Emir of Daura reshuffles councillors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk, has effected a minor reshufflement of his Councillors in order to promote peace and unity in the emirate.

The Chief information Officer to the Emirate Council, Malam Usman Ibrahim, confirmed this to the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday at emir palace in Daura.

Ibrahim said the Sarkin Tsafta of Daura, Alhaji Lawal Usman, had been promoted to serve as new Kauran Daura, making him (Usman) to be among the kingmakers in Daura emirate, while the Sarkin Sudan, Alhaji Yusuf Nalado, would serve as Senior Special Adviser to the emir.

According to the spokesman, the first class traditional ruler had charged the newly promoted councillors to serve with loyalty and justice as well as promote peace and unity.

The emir, he said, also enjoined his subjects to sustain their prayers for peace and unity across the state and the country at large.

The monarch further urged his people to uphold mutual tolerance and patience in line with the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W).

“A true believer is one with whom others feel secure; one who returns love for hatred,” the emir quoted the prophet as saying.

Katsina State has been battling with insecurity for a while now and traditional rulers are being fingered as criminal collaborators.

Malam Garba Shehu, the presidential media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari had claimed that some traditional rulers are aiding bandits in the State.

Shehu revealed this on Monday while speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He added that traditional rulers are helping gunmen to escape when security agencies attack.

“It is not that we are making direct accusations on anyone but it is also true that even in the president’s native state of Katsina, some traditional rulers have been found complicit in collaboration with the bandits to harm their own people,” he said.

