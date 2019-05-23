Insecurity: Don’t ignore Obasanjo’s comment, Soyinka tells FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has asked the Federal Government not to ignore former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s assertion that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen in Nigeria are now West African Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda.

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at an event organised by the United Bank of Africa to mark the 2019 Africa Day, Soyinka said rather than dismiss Obasanjo’s comment, the government should deal with its substance.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “Everybody knows me and Obasanjo, and I think we should be careful not to be too dismissive or abrasive. The language must be put aside and let us deal with the substance. Let us analyse carefully what the (former) president has said

“I was listening to the Minister of Information; they are living aside the substance and dealing with the person. Obasanjo also called for a meeting to deal with the social malaise of suicide, kidnapping, noting that we had better sit down and tackle this issues.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Soyinka said leaders get too distracted about the “marvellous concept of unity” and ignore the issues that threaten our existence. This country is undergoing a horrendous descent into the abysmal”.

He noted that the issue of Boko Haram had been debated in relation to African wellbeing in the House of Common in London.

He urged the government to prioritize the material condition of its citizens, saying ”we are being re-colonized by a number of forces.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App