Insecurity: Delta to set up “Operation Delta Hawk”

Delta state government has said it is working on executive legislation for the set-up of a special independent security outfit code-named “Operation Delta Hawk”, to tackle the growing insecurity in the state.

Addressing journalists in Asaba, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie, said renewed incidents of herders and host communities conflicts, kidnapping and hostage-taking for ransom, and other criminal activities have become worrisome.

“The recent incidents of kidnapping by alleged herdsmen and casualties that involved vigilante members have compelled the need for conscious action to arrest the ugly trend.

“We are putting the necessary framework in place to launch a special security outfit code-named “Operation Delta Hawk”; an independent security outfit to be established by legislation”, the SSG said.

According to him, the state government will be incharge of the special security outfit but it would be structured to be independent as the formation would be drawn from various security agencies and community stakeholders components.

“Besides the regional arrangement, Delta as a state required its independent security outfit to deal with its peculiar security challenges, while waiting on the regional security outfit to come on stream”, Ebie said.

