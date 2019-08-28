Insecurity: Danmusa LGA to get additional soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17 Brigade of the Nigeria Army based in Katsina is to deploy additional troops to Danmusa local government area to curtail the incessant bandits’ attacks in the area, the Transitional Management Committee Chairman of the council, Abbas Sanusi Dangi has said

Dangi told Arewa Trust Weekly that this was one of the resolutions reached at the end of a security stakeholders meeting.

Already, he said, a 25-man committee has been constituted by the council to reach out and broker peace with the bandits.

“The committee’s mem-bership was drawn from traditional rand religious leaders, Fulani leaders as well as other key individuals,” he said.

According to him, the meeting, which was called to find solution to the security challenges in the area, was already a success as various stakeholders proffer various solutions to the problem.

“We as leaders of people are greatly concerned over these security challenges and working assiduously to ensure criminality and banditry are brought to the lowest ebb,” he said.

He called for the support and cooperation from all towards restoring peace and addressing insecurity in the area.

Danmusa is among the eight frontline councils in Katsina bordering the dreaded Rugu forest that are facing enormous bandits’ attacks leading to loss of lives and rustling of animals.

