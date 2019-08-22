Insecurity: Civil Defence to focus on intelligence gathering- Aregbesola

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, will focus more on intelligence gathering under his watch.

The minister disclosed this on Thursday when he paid a familiarisation visit to the headquarters of the NSCDC in Sauka, Abuja.

Aregbesola said that the NSCDC was not the lead security agency in the country with its mandate only allowing it to provide supports to sister agencies.

He said: “Since you are not the lead internal security agency, you must improve your intelligence gathering. The early warning capacity your agency provides to others will help reduce threats.”

“My emphasis is on early warning part of security that will help sister agencies work better. Rather than being reactive, we will be proactive.”

He said the hallmark of security was not the arrest of crisis but the elimination of threats, which the Corps will now focus on.

Aregbesola, who said the NSCDC was the most effective agency in communal security, charged the Corps to take advantage of its closeness to the grassroots to gather intelligence for lead security agencies in the country.

He said his new direction was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda to ensure security, improvement in economy and fight against corruption in the country.

The former Osun State governor therefore, designed a new acronym for the Corps to work with in actualising President Buhari’s target.

Aregbesola said: “We must adopt Buhari’s slogan in the way that it’s best suited for us. So, we will adopt ‘Set’ in this ministry which means Security, economic improvement and transparency.”

He assured that, with this new method of working, there would be a significant improvement in security within the country in the shortest period.

