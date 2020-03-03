Insecurity: Christian elders finger foreign nations

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Christian Elders Forum says it is aware that the insecurity in Nigeria has its root in foreign nations, stressing that the international community’s intervention will be required to resolve it.

The forum expressed hope that Europe would be willing and free to intervene following the exit of Britain from the European Union, saying this opportunity should be explored by all lovers of democracy and western way of life.

This was contained in a communique after a meeting of the forum, signed by its chairman, Solomon Asemota.

The forum appealed to former Head of State General Yakubu Gowon, former President Olusegun Obasanjo and General Theophilus Danjuma to help Nigeria overcome the insecurity.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

It urged the trio, “as the most prominent Christian leaders in the country’s military history, to put aside personal differences and jointly intervene on the current security challenges.

The forum said the security threats became worse because Christians had not properly synergized in recent years.

It called on the traditional rulers of the indigenous tribes to rally round and defend their people and ancestral lands, saying “The real owners of Nigeria are the indigenous ethnic nationalities represented by the traditional rulers and leaders. The traditional rulers of the indigenous tribes of the north and the south should unite to ward off Boko Haram.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App