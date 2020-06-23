Insecurity: CDS meets security chiefs, push for better synergy

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, on Tuesday, met with the country’s Service chiefs and heads of security and intelligence agencies to deliberate on the current security situation in some parts of the country.

A statement from General John Enenche, Coordinator of Defence Media Operation, said the meeting was one of the series of meetings to re-strategize and enhance existing synergy among all security agencies to address the lingering security challenges bedeviling the nation.

He said the meeting, which was well attended by heads of security architecture in the country, dwelt on developing and mapping out new strategies to promptly address the untoward security situation rising from banditry, kidnapping, cattle rustling as well as other criminalities particularly in the North West, North East and North Central parts of the country.

He said the service chiefs and heads of security agencies noted that essential consultations had been made with relevant stakeholders across the country with a view to collaborating with the military and security agencies to promptly address the security challenges and bring respite to the regions.

He said the CDS, who pointed out that security was everyone’s business, solicited the support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians for the Armed Forces and security agencies in tackling the security challenges in Nigeria in order to speedily restore sanity to the troubled regions.

He said present at the meeting were the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai; Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas; Chief of the Air Staff; Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar and Inspector General of Police Adamu Muhammed.

Also in attendance were; the Director General Department of State Service, Yusuf Bichi; Director General of Nigerian Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar; Chief of Defence Intelligence, Air Vice Marshall Muhammed Usman; and the Commandant General of Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Mohammadu.

