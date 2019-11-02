Insecurity: Buratai launches operation Ayum Akatume in Taraba

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of army Staff, Brig. General Yusuf Buratai, has launched a military operation, code named “operation Ayum Akatume” at Kofan Amadu in Takum local government area of Taraba State to deal with security challenges facing the area.

He was represented at the event by General officer commanding 3 Army Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo.

General Buratai said the aim of the operation was to curb criminals activities, especially kidnapping and armed robbery in the area.

He said Southern Taraba had faced serious security challenges, particularly communal conflicts, kidnapping and armed robbery.

General Buratai explained that the operation will help restore peace and ensure that all criminal elements are dealt with.

He charged soldiers in the operation to work hard and restore peace to enable communities in the area go about their normal activities freely.

Also speaking, Governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, said operation Ayum Akatume will help flush out criminal elements from the area.

Darius, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Haruna Manu, commended president Muhammadu Buhari for his effort in protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

