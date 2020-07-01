Insecurity: Buratai flags off army super camp in Katsina

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, on Wednesday, flagged off a Special Army Super Camp IV in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The establishment of the super camp was part of the activities marking the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2020 and the commencement of “Exercise Sahel Sanity 2020” to curb banditry and other forms of crimes plaguing the communities in the North West.

Buratai said: “There will be commissioning of various intervention projects executed in various communities in the six geo political zones of the country.

“This is done with a view of improving civil- military relationship.

“The Nigerian army will also be distributing palliatives to vulnerable Nigerians in the 36 states and the FCT concurrently across all formations and units in the country and the year’s activities will culminate with COAS commendation award parade on July 6.”

Buratai further said that the Army Day Celebration would mutate to real time operations code named “Exercise SAHEL SANITY” which is aimed at curbing banditry and other criminal activities in the North West.

He, however, said this year’s event would not celebrate the veterans due to coronavirus pandemic, adding that appropriate time would be fixed for their celebration when the pandemic is over.

He then dismissed the allegations that troops don’t respond to distress call.

Buratai also said the allegations that Nigerien soldiers were crossing into Nigerian territories to fight insurgents were false.

He warned against politicising national security.

The North-West region of Nigeria, especially Katsina State, has been facing constant attacks from bandits.

Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Bello Masari, had, on Monday, told the visiting Chief of Army Staff last Monday that residents of the state, especially those at the front line bordering the dreaded Rugu forest, live in fear and apprehension following the spate of attacks by bandits.

Rugu forest, which cut across 8 local governments of Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Batsari, Dandume, Sabuwa, Kankara and Faskari has served as the hideout for the bandits.

Speaking when he received the officer on a courtesy call at the government house, Masari said; “these bandits attack with heavy weapons that led to loss of lives and property.”

