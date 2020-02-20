Insecurity: Buhari will not resign — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign over the security challenges in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing journalists.

The minister was reacting to calls, from various quarters, for Buhari’s resignation over the rising insecurity in the country.

“President will not resign. He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023,” the minister said.

Recall that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, recently, asked President Buhari to resign because of the rising insecurity in the country.

The minister also flayed some religious leaders for making “reckless” statements on national issues.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to sanitising the social media space.

