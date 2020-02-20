  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Insecurity: Buhari will not resign — FG
ADVERTISEMENT

Insecurity: Buhari will not resign — FG

By Latifat Opoola Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari will not resign over the security challenges in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this in Abuja on Thursday while addressing journalists.

The minister was reacting to calls, from various quarters, for Buhari’s resignation over the rising insecurity in the country.

“President will not resign. He has the overwhelming mandate of Nigerians to preside over the affairs of the country till the expiration of his tenure in May 2023,” the minister said.

Recall that the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, recently, asked President Buhari to resign because of the rising insecurity in the country.

The minister also flayed some religious leaders for making “reckless” statements on national issues.

He also reiterated the government’s commitment to sanitising the social media space.

 

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.