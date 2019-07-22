Insecurity: Buhari renews pledge to end killings

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday renewed pledge that the federal government will tackle insecurity in the country to logical conclusion.

The Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, conveyed the President’s message during a visit to victims of banditry and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), in Goronyo Local Government of Government of Sokoto state.

Wamakko disclosed that he was at Goronyo on the instruction of the President over the recent killing of 29 persons by bandits in the area.

“President Buhari was deeply touched when he heard the news of the killing of innocent lives in the area,” he stated.

He assured: “Security operatives will go after the bandits and assiduously work to put an end to the indiscriminate killings in the country.”

“The federal government will not relent on its efforts towards fighting the myriad of banditry activities in the country.”

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko handed over relief materials to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairman of Goronyo Local Government, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin Fulanin Goronyo, for onward distribution to the victims.

The items included 200 bags of rice and 400 pieces of wrappers.

The Chief Imam of Goronyo Jumu’at Mosque, Liman Sama’ila Goronyo, offered special prayer for the repose of the departed souls and Allah’s guidance for Nigerian leaders.

