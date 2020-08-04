Insecurity: Buhari, Osinbajo meet Security Chiefs, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammadu Buhari is currently chairing a meeting of National Security Council at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting is being attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Others are the Service Chiefs led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Also present are the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i.

The ministers in attendance include the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi and the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Zubairu Dada.

A separate meeting of National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-committee on Security involving few governors is expected to hold today.

The meeting was fixed after last Wednesday’s attack on the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State on his way to Baga town.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Monday had expressed concern over the attack on the governor’s convoy, saying it epitomised collective vulnerability and the fragility of the nation’s security architecture.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, John Kayode Fayemi, in a letter of solidarity addressed to Governor Zulum, which was released on Monday said the NGF was also worried that the security situation in the country was rapidly degenerating.

The House of Representatives’ Minority Caucus in a statement signed by the House Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu on Friday reiterated its call to President Buhari to sack the service chiefs following the attack on Zulum by Boko Haram insurgents.

Governor Zulum last Wednesday escaped ambush attack by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram members on his way to Baga.

