Insecurity: Buhari has run out of ideas

The selling point of this administration of President Buhari was anchored chiefly on security of lives and property.

He promised in the course of his campaign to end the prevalence of insecurity in three months. The tone has completely changed today.

In fact, the current security challenges confronting the nation call for urgent review of the security laws and architecture of the nation. The review will enable states to take charge of their security arrangement in line with their peculiarities. The formation of Amotekun as the regional security outfit by the south west governors was a good security intiative greeted by unecessary opposition from the federal government which has already failed in its constitutional duty of securing lives.

Nigerians are tired of presidential excuses on the deteriorating security situation in the country. The citizens demand actionable steps and implementable road map to deal with this menace. We have had enough monotonous press releases from the presidency on this matter. The president’s media team should direct its PR crisis management effort on something else. This is a precarious security and life threatening situation which the application of superior military fire power could only remedy to a reasonable extent.

State governments still waiting for the federal government to remedy the security situation in their domain should, henceforth, put on their thinking caps. It is within their purview to enact state security laws and form organisations backed by laws to protect the lives of their people. The security situation has offered governors the golden opportunity to leave marks in the sand of time as those who stood firmly in defence of humanity. The earlier government does the needful the better for all of us.

Sunday Onyemaechi Eze sunnyeze02 @yahoo.com

