Air Force kills terrorists, destroys hideouts at Gobara, Bakassi in Borno
Insecurity: Buhari calls for adoption of common strategy in West Africa

By Ismail Mudashir Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Saturday, called for the adoption of common strategy to tackle the insecurity challenges facing countries in West Africa.

Buhari, who is the chairman of the ECOWAS authority of Heads of State and Government, made the call at the 55th ordinary session of the commission, holding in Abuja.

The Nigerian president said recent developments had shown that the insecurity challenges in the subregion could only be effectively tackled if a common strategy was adopted by member states.

“We must remain focus in our collective endeavor in the areas of peace and stability if we are to achieve the set goal of the ECOWAS,” he said.

