Insecurity: Army, Police, DSS assure NYSC of corps members’ safety in Abia

Security agencies in Abia, including the Nigerian Army, Police and the Department of State Service (DSS), have pledged their continued commitment toward ensuring the safety of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in the state.

A statement issued on Friday in Umuahia by the Public Relations Officer of Abia NYSC, Mr Omaka Nnachi, stated that the heads of the agencies made the pledge when the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Bona Fasakin, paid courtesy visits on them during the week.

According to the statement, Brig.-Gen. Solomon Kumapayi, the Commander, 14 Brigade, Ohafia, affirmed the brigade’s commitment toward the security of corps members.

Kumapayi described NYSC as a part and parcel of the Army.

The statement quoted him as saying that the army had increased its surveillance around corps members’ locations because of the increasing security challenges in the country .

He reportedly condoled with the NYSC over the death of the corps member serving with Channels Television, who died while serving his country.

Also, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, described the relationship between the police and NYSC as symbiotic.

“The safety of every corps member is the prerogative of the police. We have a standing order to make sure the corps members are secure in their different locations,” Okon said.

The state Director, DSS in the state, Mr Ameen Ibrahim, also assured the state NYSC of the continued support and collaborations of the agency.

He promised that his office would continue to partner with the coordinator to ensure the safety of corps members.

He cited many instances, when the agency had helped to rescue kidnapped corps members and others from armed bandits.

The coordinator thanked them for their support and timely responses to security issues involving corps members in the past.

She also commended them for always deploying their men in time for orientation programmes, noting that they always performed creditably.

She requested for improved surveillance on all corps members’ lodges and locations in the state. (NAN)

