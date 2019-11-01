Insecurity: Army launches operation Cat Race in Niger

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army on Thursday launched Exercise Ayem Akpatuma II (Exercise Rat Race), in Niger State in the on-going efforts to contain insecurity across the country.

Flagging-off the exercise, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Mechanised Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Faruk Yahaya, said Niger State constitutes 10 per cent of Nigeria’s landmass with 95 forest reserves sharing borders with Zamfara, Kebbi and Kaduna states, which have on-going military operations against bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the state is bearing the brunt of the spill-over effects of the security situation in the neighbouring states.

“This is because many of the bandits fleeing the epicentre of these military operations seek sanctuary in the numerous forest reserves traversing the borders of Niger with its neighbours.

“The situation has led to an upsurge in banditry activities, kidnapping, cattle rustling, targeted assassinations and other vices in this hitherto peaceful environment,” he said.

He noted that Exercise Ayem Akpatuma, which is a joint and multi-agency exercise, commenced simultaneously across the North-West and North-Central geopolitical zones on Thursday and will last up December, is designed to halt the menace.

He said the exercise will be conducted in line with new Super Camp concept recently adopted in the Nigerian Army, adding that for Niger, the Super Camp will be located at Koton-koro in Mariga Local Government Area from where forces would be deployed to other trouble areas.

He said the exercise will also encompass civil/military cooperation where military personnel will directly interact with civilian population to build confidence that may lead to information gathering on bandits’ activities and movement.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello expressed happiness with the exercise which he said, will greatly assist in chasing out criminal elements across the state.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Gov Bello said the bandits find sanctuary in the forest reserves in the state, adding that local government areas such as Mariga, Shiroro, Rafi and Munya, are at the receiving end of banditry activities.

He promised that the state government will extend necessary support to the military.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App