Insecurity: Aregbesola wants bio-metric capturing of Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has stressed the need for proper bio-metric capturing of Nigerian citizens and migrants with a view to ensuring effective internal security and socio-economic development in the country.

A statement by the spokesperson of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, on Wednesday, noted that Aregbesola disclosed this in his office in Abuja when he received the management of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre led by its Director General, Major-General G.A. Wahab (rtd).

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the anonymity of the Nigerian citizens and migrants was worrisome, stressing that civilization and infrastructural development can only take place when there is adequate security.

“Without security in place, there can’t be any meaningful infrastructural development in any society. We need peace for development, recreation and our general well-being is dependent on security,” he said.

The minister said that the presence of the Resource Centre in Nigeria was an indication of a serious nation.

He, therefore, called on the Nigerian Army to develop synergy with the relevant government agencies with the view to ensuring that every person in the country was identified and captured in order to protect the national territory and promote territorial integrity of Nigeria.

Speaking earlier, the Director General of the Army Resource Centre said his team was in the ministry to honour the minister for keeping to the mandate of his ministry of ensuring internal security and citizenship integrity in line with the set objectives of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which are: Security, Economy and Transparency (SET).

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App