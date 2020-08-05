Insecurity: Air Force to establish operational base in Gombe

  1. Home
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe 
Nigerian Air Force Special Forces on their arrival at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Airport, during their deployment to Katsina state on Friday. PHOTO: NAN
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will establish an Operational Base in Gombe State to boost the ongoing fight against insurgency in the Northeast sub-region.

Leader of the NAF delegation, AVM Idi Gambo Lubo revealed this yesterday when he led NAF team on a courtesy call to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya in his office.

He said the selection of Gombe as location of the operational base was strategic, saying being at the centre of the zone, it would make it easier to respond in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists and tackle other security threats.

In his response, Governor Yahaya said he had approved 230 hectares of land near the Gombe Airport in Lawanti, Akko LGA for the establishment of the NAF operational base.

 

