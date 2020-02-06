Insecurity: Abuja youths advocate security trust fund

ADVERTISEMENT

The president of the Abuja Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), Isaac David has urged the FCT Minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, to establish a security trust fund.

The leader of the FCT indigenous youths group, in a letter to the FCT minister, said with the support of private organisations, Nigerians and other stakeholders, the government stands a better chance in tackling the insecurity challenges in the territory.

He said there was a need for the establishment of the Fund because all residents are affected by security and as such security cannot be left to the government alone considering the budgetary constraints.

“The idea of creating a trust fund is to source funds from government, private organizations, and individuals to meet the operational capacity needs of security agencies particularly in the areas of logistics and provision of crime-fighting equipment in the effective discharge of their duties.

“This is because security agencies have suffered long years of neglect by the Federal Government whose primary responsibility it is to fund them. It is important to note that the fund will not receive any subvention from the government; rather, the government will make donations,” he said.

