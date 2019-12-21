Insecurity: 197 navy personnel get fire control, armourers skills

ADVERTISEMENT

No fewer than 197 personnel of the Nigerian Navy School of Armament Technology have been equipped with fire control and quarter armourers’ skills to enable them meet up with various operational commitment of the Service in its efforts to address the various security challenges confronting the nation.

The personnel, drawn from Sea Men and Educational branches, underwent a six-month training in three phases- academic phase, professional phase and security and operational phase.

Speaking at graduation ceremony of the 197 Fire Control and Quarter Armourers First -Third Rate Courses Batches 13, 16 and 17, the Commandant of the School, Rear Admiral Tanko Pani, disclosed that 215 personnel were nominated for the course which commenced on 22nd July, 2019.

He noted that 198 reported for the training but 197 of them graduated as one personnel could not graduate on disciplinary grounds.

